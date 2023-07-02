The movie that made Angelina Jolie “puke”
The movie that made Angelina Jolie "puke"

Sun 2nd Jul 2023 17.45 BST

Everyone has to start somewhere, even Angelina Jolie. She may well have made her debut as a child starring alongside her father, the acclaimed actor John Voight, in 1982’s Lookin’ to Get Out, but a decade later, when she decided to make the profession her adult livelihood, she had to go down the classic B-movie route to the big time.

In 1993, Jolie was a 17-year-old Hollywood hopeful. So, when the offer came through to star in a sequel to none other than a Jean Claude Van Damme film, she jumped at the chance, despite Van Damme not featuring in the follow-up. Thus, her career in earnest truly began with the long-forgotten Cyborg 2, and she has barely looked back since… for good reason, too.

Jolie landed the main role in the movie, starring as Casella Reese, a pointless character name given that she is referred to as ‘Cash’ throughout. In true ’90s fashion, Cash is a cyborg assassin unlike any other because she has the canny knack of emulating human emotions, which is handy from a production point of view because she can handily just play the role of a human throughout.

However, the plot drives the message home after Cash’s emotions make her self-aware, and she refuses to partake in what would be a suicidal mission, ensuing a wave of corny B-movie action. This wasn’t the sort of film Jolie was hoping to celebrate when she imagined her first big premiere. “Oh, I threw up,” Jolie told Buzzfeed, recalling the moment when she first watched the sci-fi farce.

“I did,” she insisted. “I saw it, and I threw up. Just nausea. But the kickboxing was fun. It was the first time I was sent to do kickboxing. But I was 17, and I think I thought I was making a real movie, which is odd, since there’s a scene when I’m decapitated and talking … as one does. But, yeah, I saw it and got really sick. I just remember my brother Jamie [Haven] holding me and saying, ‘It’s going to be all right.'”

However, there is a distinct irony to this comical recollection, given that it placed her in a niche where she has soared ever since. As Milla Jovovich once said: “I intend to be in more action movies because, apart from Angelina Jolie, no other actress stands out in this genre.” From Lara Croft: Tomb Raider to Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Wanted, her kickboxing, vomit-inducing debut has stood her in good stead, even if the standard wasn’t to her liking.

You can check out the trailer for the almost-brilliantly bad Michael Schroeder-directed film below.

