The movie that Jared Leto claims "changed his life"









In the past decade or so, Jared Leto has gained the reputation as one of the most unlikeable actors of contemporary cinema, with his on-set antics becoming the thing of modern movie legend. From sending condoms to fellow cast members on the set of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad to snorting Arrabbiata sauce on the set of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Leto’s behaviour, all in the name of ‘method acting’ has ruffled just a few feathers.

Despite such stories seeming only like a recent change of character, Leto has been acting ‘method’ ever since the outset of his career. Depicting the Olympian hopeful Steve Prefontaine in the 1997 drama Prefontaine, Leto captured the physical and mental attributes of the athlete, immersing himself in the runner’s life, training for six weeks to reach peak fitness; even going so far as to mimic Steve Prefontaine upright running style.

Receiving great acclaim for his performance, this movie likely led Leto down a spiralling path, achieving an increasing amount of fame on each new rung of the industry ladder as he went from appearing in The Thin Red Line by Terrence Malick to Fight Club by David Fincher.

By this time Leto was a flourishing young actor with plenty of industry promise and enough enthusiasm to match, producing career-best performances in American Psycho by Mary Harron and Requiem for a Dream, where the actor lost 28 pounds to accurately portray a heroin addict.

At the turn of the new millennium, Leto had established himself as a fully-fledged film star, sharing his time on screen with his time on stage as he continued to appear with his band, 30 Seconds to Mars throughout the early 2000s. Working again with David Fincher for Panic Room in 2002, Leto’s career in front of the camera turned quiet until 2009 when he starred in Mr. Nobody, one of the actor’s finest ever roles.

Suiting the actor’s quirky personality without ever leaning into being pretentious, Jaco Van Dormael’s Mr. Nobody starred Leto as a man who exists in infinite timelines, experiencing multiple different realities as he chooses between different past lovers.

Describing his love of the film in a Twitter post, the actor wrote, “In the film I played 12 different versions of the same person including a 120-year-old man (my favourite part). It was one wild ride”.

Starring alongside Sarah Polley, Diane Kruger, Linh-Dan Pham and Rhys Ifans, Leto ties together a strong, winding story brought to life by some stunning cinematography and a thrilling soundtrack. Feeling as though the film is one of the most special of his career, he further stated, “This movie changed my life. I feel so lucky to have worked with this cast, the director and the crew. There was so much love and support and pride on the set. We had the feeling we were a part of something really special. And I still do”.

Even if his sickly take on The Joker or his peculiar performance as the vampiric Morbius wasn’t your thing, check out Mr. Nobody before you fully cast your opinion on Jared Leto, it may just change your mind on him.