‘Escape from Tomorrow’: the movie shot behind Disney’s back









As the buzz of the 2013 Sundance Film Festival hummed through the frosty air of Park City, Utah, whispers spread among cinephiles about a particular mysterious film. The details were scarce – all people knew was that it was set in a renowned theme park. Both the festival director and the publicist of the un-named film refused to share any more information, instead simply urging attendees to see for themselves.

The shroud of intrigue finally lifted to reveal the film’s title, Escape from Tomorrow; a daring and unconventional project spearheaded by director Randy Moore and shot in total secrecy at two Disney parks.

Moore’s utterly beguiling feature narrates a peculiar story revolving around Jim, a family man who spirals into increasingly bizarre and unsettling events on his visit to Disneyland. Upon getting fired via a phone call in the morning, Jim keeps his newfound unemployment under wraps from his family, but the stress of secrecy begins to fracture his sanity. The narrative unravels a blend of genuine footage from the park intermixed with absurd and surreal staged sequences. Beyond real-life park guests in the background, the eccentric cast of characters ranges from real-life Disney princesses, a pair of enigmatic French teenagers, a seductive witch and a wheelchair-bound father who seems to have time-travelled from the Antebellum South.

Shot on two separate DSLR cameras, with no additional lenses, lighting or proper sound equipment whatsoever, the behind-the-scenes story of the film’s creation is as riveting as the movie itself. Moore and his team conducted the entire filming in stealth mode right under Disneyland’s nose; to avoid detection, they had scripts on their phones and communicated via texting rather than walkie-talkies. To keep the shoot smooth and efficient, the filmmakers visited the park dozens of times beforehand to work out what rides were quieter, what peak times of business were, and when the sunlight (their only source) was at its best.

Post-production was an equally remarkable saga. Moore migrated to South Korea to edit the movie away from prying eyes, avoid the possibility of Disney catching wind, and also employ cheap yet talented VFX artists who had previously worked on brilliant Korean films like The Host. Meanwhile, the sound team painstakingly trawled through hours of audio to find moments of dialogue and recreate an authentic sound environment of the park.

Upon its release, the movie received mixed responses from audiences. The audacious premise and execution bewitched some, while others found the film’s surrealism disconcerting. The paramount concern, however, was the reaction from Disney’s legal department. Surprisingly, the anticipated legal backlash never materialised, leaving spectators to speculate whether they secretly appreciated its audacious spirit (which is unlikely) – or that Disney did not want to inadvertently promote the film by taking legal action against it. The company was probably more concerned with other PR nightmares, like Nazi flags being waved outside their gates.

Whether you like the film or not, Escape from Tomorrow stands as a magnificent ode to the spirit of indie, guerilla filmmaking, demonstrating that with an audacious vision, a dash of cunning, and an admirably bold disregard for potential copyright infringement, you can create one of the most unforgettable independent films of the decade. The film’s enduring legacy lies in its message: embrace your inner rebel, brave the possibility of a cease and desist order and give audiences an unparalleled cinematic experience.