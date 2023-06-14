Nazi protestors wave swastika flags outside Disney World









Nazi protestors waved swastika flags after gathering outside Disney World in Orlando, Florida on June 10th.

Footage on social media showed several protestors at the gates of the resort with Nazi flags. Additionally, another sign displayed an image of Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, and another read: “DeSantis 2024 Make America Florida”. The Florida Governor has been locked in a dispute with Disney after they refused to follow his anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

In May, Disney scrapped plans to build a new campus in Florida due to DeSantis new laws, which has caused major economic issues to the local district. Senator Joe Gruters said of their decision: I hope we can put this conflict behind us and get back to a more normal working relationship with a company that’s been one of our best business and tourism partners that we’ve had over the last 50 years.”

He added: “Two thousand jobs and a billion dollars worth of investments into our state, I would say that’s a serious blow.”

Commenting on the footage of Nazi protesters, Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Walt Disney Company co-founder Roy Disney, shared the video on her social media, and captioned the post: “My grandfather is spinning in his grave.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 15 people were outside the theme park on Saturday when the incident occurred. They state no arrests were made and protesters left the scene after two hours.

In a statement, they said: “We are aware of these groups that aim to agitate and incite people with antisemitic symbols and slurs. They are also aware of the law. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office deplores hate speech in any form, but people have the First Amendment right to demonstrate.”

See more Nazis outside of Walt Disney World right now — absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/WeXtRi3OSL — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) June 10, 2023