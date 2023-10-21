The movie scene Quentin Tarantino found “so unfunny, so disgusting”









As one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the 21st century, Quentin Tarantino has never been afraid of voicing his strong opinions about the industry. Whether he’s praising the latest movie from Christopher Nolan, encouraging fans to check out the classic films of Martin Scorsese or hating on some of the most overrated flicks of the previous decades, Tarantino simply won’t ever be silenced.

Where directors often find it difficult to choose their favourite movies from their own filmography, seeing each one as their ‘children’, Tarantino has previously picked the best and worst films from his career. When it comes to his best, the director stays away from his Palme d’Or winner Pulp Fiction and chooses something a little more contemporary, once stating: “I do think that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best film”.

Elsewhere, when it comes to the film he admits is his worst, Tarantino admitted: “To me, it’s all about my filmography, and I want to go out with a terrific filmography…Death Proof has got to be the worst movie I ever made”.

But, whilst he didn’t direct the movie, the one movie he was credited with that he truly despises is Oliver Stone’s adaptation of his script for Natural Born Killers. Released in 1994, the violent flick is a satire of the contemporary news industry, telling the story of two psychopaths who fall in love and go on a murder spree, with the film featuring quality performances from the likes of Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis.

“I’d never really seen the movie from beginning to end,” Tarantino stated in an interview with Playboy when asked why he hated the movie so much, “I watched it only in bits and pieces, out of defiance at first. Then I actually went to the movies to see it”.

Revealing that he walked out of the screening, the director explained how one scene in particular pushed him over the edge, “I just hated that whole Rodney Dangerfield sequence so much. It was so unfunny, so disgusting. It did the number one thing I would never do: It came up with a little peanut psychological origin for why these people were the way they were. I rejected that in every way, and then that awful scene gives you a little pop psychology analysis…I had my name taken off the script just so people wouldn’t think I had written that”.

Take a look at the trailer for Natural Born Killers below and judge the provocative flick for yourself.