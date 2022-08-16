Quentin Tarantino names his “best film”









Known as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, American director Quentin Tarantino has eclectic tastes for pretty much every genre and filmmaker. Working in a video store throughout his youth, the young director gathered an invaluable database of knowledge of cinema that he has since used on some of the most celebrated films of the 1990s, including Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown.

Whilst he has remained popular throughout his entire career, it could be argued that Tarantino created his most overwhelming critical and commercial successes in the early part of his career, with the Palme d’Or-winning Pulp Fiction remaining his popular magnum opus. More recently, Tarantino has explored the realms of genre filmmaking with more indulgent drama, focusing on style over substance in movies such as Django Unchained, Inglourious Basterds and The Hateful Eight.

Having covered almost every genre, Tarantino recently spoke on the ReelBlend podcast to discuss his favourite movies from the career of one of the most celebrated filmmakers of all time. In this same conversation, Tarantino revealed the one release of his that he thinks is his best ever film.

“I do think that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my best film,” the director fascinatingly reveals. Tarantino clarifies this choice under “the whole film movie thing that we were doing about Jaws,” making reference to a previous point in the podcast where the filmmaker chose his favourite Steven Spielberg movies. Praising the movie for its almost total perfection, Tarantino states, “I think Jaws is the greatest movie ever made, maybe not the greatest film, but it’s the greatest movie ever made”.

Making a distinction between what he considers a blockbuster ‘movie’ and a more intricate narrative ‘film’, Tarantino chooses his own masterpiece Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as the greatest of his films.

We’d tend to agree too, with the dusty, romantic fairytale of the movie standing out as the director’s most complete feature film; a culmination of his directorial efforts that crafts a methodical analysis of contemporary America at the turn of the 1970s. Ditching the crutch of provocative violence and pulpy genre stories, the director digs into the archives of his obsessive mind to tell a definitive story of personal and cultural change.

Telling the story of Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) during Hollywood’s ‘Golden Age’ of the late 1960s, Tarantino’s Oscar-winner toys with the venomous influence of the real-life Manson family cult who were planning a violent act that would forever change the identity of modern America.

Also starring a bunch of pertinent Hollywood actors, including Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Dakota Fanning, Austin Butler, Victoria Pedretti, Maya Hawke and Sydney Sweeney, Tarantino created an iconic movie for the ages.