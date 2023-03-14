‘The Movie Critic’: Quentin Tarantino’s final movie will start production this year









He is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated filmmakers of his generation, with nine generationally adored movies under his belt, and it seems like Quentin Tarantino is about to begin his tenth and final project – The Movie Critic. Starting his career way back in 1992 with Reservoir Dogs, the moviemaker has developed an astounding filmography over the last 30 years, but it would appear he has one more film in his canon left to tell.

The Hollywood Reporter has reportedly confirmed that Tarantino has a script together titled The Movie Critic, which will likely focus on the esteemed critic Pauline Kael. Sources revealed that the film will be set in 1970s Los Angeles with a female lead at the core of the story, making Kael an ideal candidate. Reports suggest he will begin directing the movie this year.

These facts appear to match up with the rambunctious character of Kael, who was not only one of the most respected film critics of her generation but was routinely cited as being involved in editorial run-ins with filmmakers and colleagues alike. If Kael is to be the central figure of the story, then there is a good chance the setting will be her brief spell as a consultant for Paramount.

Kael took the role after a word from Warren Beatty. With both Tarantino’s admiration for Kael as a critic and his love of cinema’s golden moments, it feels fitting that his final movie could be focused on such a timeline.

While many fans will be shocked to note the finale of Tarantino’s illustrious story behind the camera, the director has always maintained that he had only ten films’ worth of energy, once telling Joe Rogan: “I know film history and from here on [out], directors do not get better.”

During that conversation, he also noted that he wanted to move away from the blood-spilling violence of his previous work, suggesting this next movie could have a lighter side: “But first I want to make a comedy,” he added. However, that conversation led to Tarantino also noting: “part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it,” which would suggest that The Movie Critic may be a whole new project.

Of course, for now, and in respect of how he treated the script for his love letter to golden age Hollywood, the 2019 film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, there is very little known about the movie. However, with such an esteemed resume and half of Hollywood likely clawing at the chance to be a part of his final picture, Tarantino could be saving the best until last.