Quentin Tarantino confirms 'Kill Bill 3' could be the final film of his career









Since the very beginning of his career, Quentin Tarantino has always insisted that he will only make ten films and then renounce the directorial chair forever. According to Tarantino, it is better to quit when you’re at the top of your game instead of venturing into future obscurity. He justified his decision by claiming that history bears witness to this phenomenon: “I know film history and from here on [out], directors do not get better.”

As is natural, almost everyone’s wondering what Tarantino’s final film is going to be about and the director has dropped several hints himself. In a conversation with Joe Rogan, Tarantino said: “Now would be the time in the career where I would do that good book, just because it would make a good movie.” However, he also admitted that a third instalment to the legacy of Kill Bill might just be in the works as well.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino said in an interview with The Joe Rogan Experience. “And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

Along with Maya Hawke, current star Zendaya has also been attached to the project even though none of the reports are confirmed yet. “I saw that! I was quite honoured that she would say that,” Zendaya responded to the rumours. “Obviously she’s incredible and I’m very flattered that she would think of me. But, you know, it’s just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and runs with it.”

It looks like Kill Bill 3 might just be a reality because Tarantino recently confirmed the same at the Rome Film Festival. When he was asked about the chances of getting Kill Bill 3 made, he answered: “Why not?” However, he insists that he wants to make something different before diving into a sequel: “But first I want to make a comedy,” he added.

“It’s not like my next movie. It’s a piece of something else that I’m thinking about doing — and I’m not going to describe what it is,” Tarantino added while talking about the new project. “But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it.”

Tarantino continued, “I’m looking forward to shooting that [thing] because it’s going to be really fun. Because I want to shoot it in the Spaghetti Western style where everybody’s speaking a different language.” Tarantino has clearly given this idea some serious thought since he went on to elaborate on the details of this multilingual project.

The filmmaker said: “The Mexican Bandido is an Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is a German; the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli. And everybody is speaking a different language. And you [the actors] just know: OK, when he’s finished talking then I can talk.”

So it looks like Tarantino might just break his career-long rule of ’10 films only’ by making a comedy western before finishing up with Kill Bill 3.

