The movie Aubrey Plaza says captures the “magic and insanity” of cinema









Successful screen actors fall into a number of different categories in Hollywood, with most, such as Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio, being mainstream stars, whilst others, like Robert Pattinson and Aubrey Plaza, largely thrive on the independent circuit. The latter is certainly an intriguing figure, with Plaza having worked with filmmakers like Edgar Wright, Colin Trevorrow and Guy Ritchie while also writing and directing her own content amid an impressive career.

Rising to the industry at the turn of the new millennium, Plaza is an intriguing figure who has never taken the straightest path to the heights of the movie industry. Preferring challenging roles over ones that will grant her the most celebrity exposure, she has impressed in such movies as Safety Not Guaranteed and Black Bear, as well as the beloved HBO comedy-drama The White Lotus.

Her path in Hollywood may make sense when you consider her taste in cinema, naming an eclectic mix of favourites in an interview with Criterion from 2022. Picking a range of arthouse flicks, Plaza opted for a John Cassavetes double-bill in the form of Opening Night and A Woman Under the Influence, as well as the Ingmar Bergman film Scenes From a Marriage, showcasing her penchant for the perimeters of the art form.

One of her most interesting choices, however, was the Federico Fellini film 8½, for which she holds a special amount of love and artistic appreciation.

“Maybe this is an unoriginal choice, but this film never gets old,” she told the publication, “Plus, I just spent five months in Italy, so the country is fresh on my mind. I shot a movie and season two of The White Lotus there, and I thought a lot about Fellini because, at times, we were somewhat close to Cinecittà. 8½ captures the magic and insanity of making movies—and there’s nothing I love more”.

Released back in 1963, the classic Italian movie tells the story of a movie director who recalls his memories through a series of fantasy visions. Winning two Academy Awards, including the Oscar for ‘Best Foreign Language Film’, Fellini’s movie has long been considered a classic, with critics praising the film for its incredible dreamlike imagery and cinematography.

Elsewhere, Plaza showered praise on another Italian film, Vittorio De Sica’s Bicycle Thieves. Speaking about the movie, she explained: “I watched this years ago with Michael Cera. Bicycle Thieves reminds me of the many beautiful things he showed me. I also love Italian movies, especially ones that show you a grittier, more honest side of the country. Normally, when I think of Italy, I think of sparkling waters, beautiful old buildings, and glamour”.

Take a look at the trailer for Fellini’s 8½ below.