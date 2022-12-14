Aubrey Plaza opens up about 'The White Lotus' finale









Aubrey Plaza received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the highly acclaimed second season of The White Lotus. She was flawless as Harper, starring alongside Will Sharpe, who played the role of her husband Ethan, a newly successful tech entrepreneur.

The couple decides to vacation in Sicily with Ethan’s college friend Cameron and his wife, but things take a turn for the worse. Just like the first season, the writers develop a world built on deceit and illusions, contextualised by the nauseatingly opulent setting of a luxury hotel.

One of the pivotal moments in the show involves an ambiguous scene where Harper cheats on Ethan with Cameron, triggering some of his deepest insecurities. While talking about the scene to Variety, Sharpe said: “As an actor, I didn’t need to know the truth, because Ethan doesn’t know the truth. In that scene, where he’s pushing Harper to know exactly what happened, he has, rightly or wrongly, decided that that’s what needs he needs to do for them to move on and to move past this.”

During a recent appearance on the Seth Meyers show, Plaza also shared her opinions about her character’s marriage: “I was really gunning for doing some takes where maybe we weren’t so happy. Maybe they’ll be okay. But I have a kind of fantasy that Harper divorces him and takes all his money.”

She also revealed that she never wanted Jennifer Coolidge’s character to die in the finale, claiming that it should have been Cameron instead. In addition to The White Lotus, Plaza also starred in the new crime thriller Emily the Criminal.

Watch the interview below.