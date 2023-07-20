The Mountain Goats announce new album and share lead single, ‘Clean Slate’









John Darnielle’s indie-folk outfit The Mountain Goats have announced that their new album, Jenny From Thebes, will arrive later this year via Merge. The announcement is accompanied by the release of the album’s lead single, ‘Clean Slate’.

The record, which is due for release on October 27th, will mark the band’s 22nd full-length studio release. It follows on from Bleed Out, released last summer, and also acts as a sequel to their 2002 record, All Hail West Texas.

On the first single, frontman Darnielle, who also recently ventured into novel writing, states, “We’re proud to reveal ‘Clean Slate’, the first song from our new album, Jenny From Thebes. People like to hedge bets by using terms like ‘concept album’ but let’s be clear, this is a rock opera about a woman named Jenny, who buys a Karasaki to ride as far away as she can from a town she’s been carrying on her shoulders too long.”

He continues: “‘Clean Slate’ sets the scene: this is the house Jennt rents; these are the people who crash there when they need a place to stay; this is where she’s at in the process of becoming someone other than the keyholder she’s been.”

Darnielle summarises: “Produced by Trina Shoemaker! Played by the Mountain Goats at the Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma! Respect to the real pirates of west Texas, still out there on the roads: may you remain one step ahead forever!”

The Mountain Goats have also announced a series of live dates across Lubbock, Dallas, and Houston in Texas this October, surrounding the album release date.

Listen to the new single, ‘Clean Slate’, below.