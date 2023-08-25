The most successful anime movie of all time









Since the 1990s, anime has taken the world by storm. Movie fans across the globe have become enamoured with the intricate and dense worldbuilding of Studio Ghibli, the sparkling female-fronted Sailor Moon, and the adventures of Goku in Dragon Ball Z. As interest in Japanese animation has increased, so has the commercial and critical success of associated franchises.

With the dawn of the new century, Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away became the first and only hand-drawn non-English language animation to win the Academy Award for ‘Best Animated Feature’. The film has been lauded for its beautiful visuals and enchanting storytelling, and is now widely considered as one of the greatest films ever made for children and adults alike. Earning just under $400million at the box office, Spirited Away also claimed the title for the highest-grossing film ever in Japan.

But, even since 2003, the popularity and profitability of anime has continued to rise, and Miyazaki’s iconic fantasy movie has already been overtaken. Spirited Away has now been demoted to second place in the highest-grossing anime films of all time – it was overtaken by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, released in 2020.

At the time, Miyazaki seemed relatively unbothered about losing the title to Demon Slayer director Haruo Sotozaki. As translated by Grape Japan, Miyazaki stated: “I don’t think that has anything to do with me”, before adding: “I haven’t seen it. I rarely watch, I watch other things. I don’t watch TV or movies. I’m a retired old man who picks up trash.”

Demon Slayer made over $100m more than Spirited Away, with box office takings of more than $507m. The film received a number of awards in Japan, but unlike Miyazaki’s film, it received no recognition from The Academy.

In 2020, Christopher Nolan released his time-bending sci-fi Tenet, the live-action adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog was released, and the long-awaited sequel to Bad Boys II hit cinemas. Still, Demon Slayer stormed past them all at the box office with ease, earning $95.3m in just ten days and becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

Speaking on the film’s widespread success, star Satoshi Hino told Anime News Network, “I’m really happy to learn that the appeal of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Japanese animation has struck a chord with many overseas viewers.”

Natsuki Hanae added: “I believe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a work that incorporates Japanese culture and at the same time it also carries the timeless, universal concept of thinking of those who are important to you. I do believe the sentiments carried by Tanjiro and his friends have been conveyed to fans overseas, and I hope everyone will keep on rooting for the characters!”

The story’s themes were certainly conveyed to fans worldwide, who demonstrated their love for the film with their wallets at the box office. Demon Slayer further proved the ever-increasing financial and cinematic power of anime, which shows no signs of stopping.