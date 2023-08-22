The first anime movie to ever receive an Oscar 









The Academy Awards have long been the gold standard in recognising excellence in cinematic achievements. The Oscars have been an institution of the Hollywood film industry for nearly a century. And throughout that time, a diverse array of films from all over the world have been celebrated, but one particular medium seemed conspicuously absent from the honour roll: anime.

A style of animation originating in Japan, anime has a rich history and an expansive, varied genre pool. From heartfelt tales of youth and romance to mind-bending, philosophically provoking sci-fi epics, the medium caters to fans of all genres and styles of storytelling. But despite its popularity and critical acclaim, it never clinched the Oscar statue. That is, until the groundbreaking win of Spirited Away for ‘Best Animated Feature’ in 2003.

Directed by the renowned Hayao Miyazaki and produced by Studio Ghibli, Spirited Away is a masterful blend of visual beauty and compelling storytelling. The tale follows a young girl, Chihiro, who finds herself trapped in a mysterious, magical and sometimes frightening world. As she searches for a way to escape and rescue her parents, she encounters various surreal characters and undergoes a transformative personal journey. The film’s enchanting visuals and profound themes ultimately captivated (and sufficiently spooked) audiences worldwide.

When Spirited Away was released, it didn’t just dominate the box office in Japan; it garnered attention worldwide. Critics lauded its intricate animation details, its rich world-building, and the poignant emotional impact of its story. For many outside Japan, this was their introduction to the world of anime. It wasn’t just another animated movie; it was an artwork that defied cultural and linguistic barriers.

The Oscar win for Spirited Away in the ‘Best Animated Feature’ category was a landmark moment for both cinema and Japanese culture. It was the first time an anime had been acknowledged with such a prestigious award, paving the way for greater recognition of the medium on the global stage. Even more impressive was that Spirited Away nabbed the award in its second year of existence – the category had only been introduced the year before and awarded to Shrek. This wasn’t just a win for Studio Ghibli or Miyazaki; it was a triumph for anime as a whole.

The recognition was especially significant because the Oscars had been rightfully criticised in the past for their lack of diversity and representation. By honouring Spirited Away, the Academy acknowledged the importance and value of varied storytelling forms and voices outside the traditional Western sphere. Since that historic win, other anime films have been nominated – but never won. Nevertheless, the genre’s popularity continued to soar, with fans spanning continents and generations.

Looking back over 20 years later, it’s clear that the influence of Spirited Away and its Oscar success cannot be understated. It served as a testament to anime’s depth, diversity, and artistic value, demonstrating that stories from any corner of the world, if they’re good, can resonate universally. It also helped transform anime from a niche interest into a mainstream category. As we eagerly await the release of Miyazaki’s next film, The Boy and the Heron, one can only wonder if an anime will finally win at the Oscars for a second time.