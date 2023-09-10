The most famous actors yet to win an Academy Award, and the one who deserves it the most









An Academy Award has long been considered the zenith of cinematic achievement. It represents more than just a golden statue and a four-hour party; for many, it’s a culmination of hard work and cinematic mastery. Yet, curiously, some of the industry’s most iconic and definitive names have yet to clinch this prestigious award. Despite delivering captivating performances year after year, this mind-bogglingly famous quartet remains Oscar-less.

Tom Cruise stormed into Hollywood with a boyish charm that quickly evolved into profound talent. His roles in movies like Top Gun and Jerry Maguire showcased his wide range, with the latter even earning him an Oscar nomination. In terms of artistic performances, his portrayal of an anti-war activist in Born on the Fourth of July was gut-wrenching and cemented his position as a serious actor more than any other. And yet, the Oscar remains elusive.

Then there’s Samuel L. Jackson, with his commanding presence and indomitable spirit, who’s been a real force to reckon with. His iconic role as Jules in Pulp Fiction was chilling and charismatic, garnering an Oscar nomination. Yet, despite being one of the most prolific actors of his generation, with roles in blockbusters like the Star Wars series and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that coveted golden statue remains just out of reach.

Perhaps the most controversial, in terms of personal life and being Oscar-less, is Johnny Depp – an actor celebrated more than most for his chameleonic abilities. From the eccentric Keith Richards-inspired Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean to the gentle and misunderstood Edward in Edward Scissorhands, Depp has displayed a versatility that few can match. But, while Depp’s mantlepiece boasts numerous awards, the Oscar is not among them.

Lastly, we’ve got Robert Downey Jr. His journey from a drug and crime-troubled past to becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest stars is nothing short of cinematic itself. His portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man redefined superhero characters, providing charm and wit. Outside the Marvel domain, however, his roles in movies like Chaplin and Zodiac earned him critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination. Still, the award night has yet to culminate in a win for Downey Jr.

Who deserves the Oscar most?

So why have these luminaries been bypassed? It’s hard to pinpoint a singular reason. The Oscars often walk a fine line between celebrating artistic merit and being influenced by the zeitgeist of the times. Still – you’re telling me that neither Cruise, Jackson, Depp or Downey Jr have a gold statue on their bookcase, but Eddie Redmayne does? We’re willing to concede that certain stars, figuratively and literally, have to align to secure that Oscar win. But for all of these Hollywood behemoths, who have contributed so massively to the entertainment industry, to be without an Academy Award? It’s shocking.

We’re not entirely sure who’s the most hard done by. Although there are countless roles Jackson should have won for, his transformation into Stephen in Django Unchained being one, he at least was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2022 for his lifetime of achievements. Cruise, as entertaining as his films are, isn’t exactly the bastion of transcendent performances. Meanwhile, Depp gave us a solid 20 years or so of consistently Oscar-worthy roles – but perhaps that ship has sailed. Downey Jr, however, has balanced both billion-dollar franchises, which he single-handedly started with Iron Man, with some exquisite forays into more arthouse territory. And, considering his pivotal and career-defining role as Strauss in Oppenheimer earlier this year, we think 2024 should be his time at the Academy.