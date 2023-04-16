The Monty Python scene that made Quentin Tarantino sick









You would expect Quentin Tarantino to have a hardy stomach. The legendary American director has never shied away from gore in his films, whether it’s in the explosive finale of Django Unchained or the wretch-worthy realistic scalping in Inglorious Basterds. Tarantino often uses extreme violence for comic relief, and one classic comedy film might have been the root of it.

Sure, Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life has one especially gory scene that can turn your stomach: ‘Live Organ Transplants’. There, John Cleese and Graham Chapman forcibly take Terry Gilliam’s liver out of his body while he’s still alive. The amount of blood and gore would be something that Tarantino would be proud to include in one of his own films, but that wasn’t the scene that made Tarantino queasy.

Instead, it ‘The Autumn Years’ that made Tarantino sick. That segment of the film featured Mr. Creosote, an absurdly obese and disgusting dinner patron played by Terry Jones who frequently vomits, often at high velocity. The grossness of Creosote makes his segment one of the hardest to watch in The Meaning of Life, as Tarantino recalled.

“The only time I’ve ever had to look away, because I couldn’t bear to watch, was The Meaning Of Life, when that fat bastard keeps being sick,” Tarantino told The Irish Examiner. “I felt really nauseous – it was just too much. I was looking around and I thought, ‘If anyone here is sick and I have to smell vomit, I’m going to hurl’.”

Tarantino managed to stay on an even keel, but just barely. “I just about held onto my lunch in the end, but I still can’t think about that scene without retching,” Tarantino explained.

Getting Tarantino’s stomach to turn is truly a badge of honour. ‘Mr. Creosote’ was one of the final skits to feature contributions from all six Monty Python members. Jones and Michael Palin wrote the original outline, which was then edited and expanded by Cleese and Chapman. Gilliam designed the fat suit and which eventually turned into an open chest cavity, and Eric Idle provides the opening song, ‘The Not Noël Coward Song’, that kicks off the segment.

Tarantino would generally gravitate toward the violent end of the gross scale for his films, but ‘Mr. Creosote’ proved to be an important stepping stone to show the director how much an audience could truly stomach. Check out the ‘Mr. Creosote’ scene down below.