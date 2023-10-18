The moment Sting knew The Police had to break up: “It’s boring”









Every band has their moments when they realise that they’ve done all they can do together. Even though it might be fun to play in a group with a group of friends until the end of time, there comes the point where people start to wonder if they are staying too long at the party and when they should decide to pack it in. Although The Police could have continued for another few years after Synchronicity, Sting pointed to one performance as the moment he knew that the band was over.

Then again, the tension within the power trio had been brewing for a long time. Having had some of the best times in their early years playing a mix of reggae, pop, and rock, Sting started to blossom into a songwriting force of nature, with the rest of the group left in the shadows compared to what he wanted on the song. As the group began making strides with albums like Reggatta de Blanc, things began to take a turn when they ventured into the world music realm.

Despite having the potential to create musical spectacles whenever they went into the studio, Sting was more about serving the song than anything else, crafting amazing pieces of pop brilliance while Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers delivered a solid foundation behind him.

As ‘Every Breath You Take’ tore up the charts, Sting thought the band was getting bigger than anything he could have hoped for.

When talking about the band’s ending, he knew that the group had peaked once they had played a gig at Shea Stadium. Being synonymous with rock and roll ever since The Beatles had played there in the 1960s, the band were at a high point as a group, which Sting didn’t think they could have ever sustained for much longer.

Discussing the show’s impact, Sting thought it would only get worse if the group decided to dream bigger, saying, “It was probably our biggest gig. The apotheosis of bigness. I thought that after this, everything is just diminishing returns. I spoke to the other guys and said, ‘We can’t keep doing this. It’s boring, and we’ll hate it.’ And they agreed. And from then, I started to think about how I would carry on”.

Though the band may have been leaving tons of money on the table after becoming the biggest concert draw in the world, there were many more things to explore once Sting entered his solo career. Moving into the world of jazz fusion, albums like Dream of the Blue Turtles offered a more freeform take on what The Police were about, where Sting was free to be himself outside of the traditional rockstar pinup.

For all of the great songs he may have written with The Police, Sting saw his solo career as a new way to reinvent the traditional styles he was used to writing. As evidenced by the song ‘If You Love Somebody, Set Them Free’, Sting knew it was better to follow his muse than to repeatedly keep his listeners hanging on the same old sounds.