The Mars Volta drop new single 'Graveyard Love'









The Mars Volta - 'Graveyard Love'

American prog-rock gods The Mars Volta are officially back, having dropped their comeback single ‘Blacklight Shine’ last month. Now, the band have confirmed that the new music wasn’t a one-off affair and have dropped their second single this year, ‘Graveyard Love’.

Not unlike ‘Blacklight Shine’ before it, ‘Graveyard Love’ switches things up stylistically for The Mars Volta. No wonky time signatures, no sci-fi imagery, and no angular guitar lines. Instead, we get buzzy synths, vocal loops, and a surprisingly accessible melody from singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala.

“They will seek your ruin, and burn your lands, because if they can’t have you, no one can,” Bixler-Zavala explained of the song’s lyrics in a press release. That’s cryptic and closer to The Mars Volta that we’ve come to know and love over the last decade and change. But with two songs that remain some of the band’s most accessible material to date, maybe The Mars Volta are truly mellowing with age.

That is until we get more mind-bending guitar freakouts from Omar Rodríguez-López in the future. It’s definitely coming, or at least it feels like it’s definitely coming. ‘Graveyard Love’ and ‘Blacklight Shine’ are good songs, but they feel like scaled-back versions of the major prog-rock productions that The Mars Volta are truly capable of.

Maybe we’ll get to see more of that traditional sound when The Mars Volta visits a city near you on their reunion tour this year. They’ve never been one to sit back and play the hits, mostly because they’ve never had any hits, but it will be fascinating to see just what version of the band Rodríguez-López and Bixler-Zavala are going to embrace from here on out.

Check out the audio for ‘Graveyard Love’ down below.