Sex workers and FM Radio: the making of The Rolling Stones song ‘All Down the Line’









There are only a handful of artists who have been able to cut a double album’s worth of excellent material for one project. Throughout rock history, everyone from The Beatles to Elton John has made records that have stood the test of time regardless of how long both discs seem to be. While it took The Rolling Stones a decade into their career to make a double record, what they conjured up featured the most important music of the 1970s on Exile on Main St.

Across two slabs of vinyl, The Rolling Stones had developed into the modern version of the bluesmen they had idolised since their early years. Regardless of the handful of blues covers on the album, their blending of country music and traditional rock made for musical ecstasy on rave-ups like ‘Rip This Joint’ and tender ballads like ‘Sweet Virginia’.

That’s not to say that the album was straightforward to make, however. As the title would imply, the band recorded out of the UK after becoming tax exiles. Working out of their mobile studio, the group would record when the time was right, playing off any riff that Keith Richards would conjure up. Though every song benefited from the ramshackle approach to production, ‘All Down the Line’ had a far more painful birth.

When working on completing the track, engineer Andy Johns couldn’t get a proper mix due to some uninvited guests crashing the session. Detailing his problems to Goldmine, Johns remembered various sex workers coming down to the studio, saying, “I was having a struggle with the mix I thought was gonna be it. Ahmet Ertegun then barged in with a bunch of hookers and ruined the one mix. He stood right in front of the left speaker with two birds on each arm.”

Not being able to get a proper mix, Johns thought the next best thing was to see what the tune sounded like on the radio. While it may have felt like a pipe dream, Johns quickly got his wish when pianist/unofficial sixth Rolling Stone Ian Stewart took the tapes to a local radio station, explaining, “I told Mick, ‘I can’t hear it here. If I could hear it on the radio, that would be nice.’ It was just a fantasy. ‘Oh, we can do that.’ ‘Stew, go to the nearest FM radio station with the tape and say we’d like to hear it over the radio. And we’ll get a limo, and Andy can listen to it in the car.’”

With the public getting the first taste of new Rolling Stones music, Johns spent the next few hours up against the speakers of his car, listening intently to what the track needed. Still not getting it after the first time, Johns remembered Stewart having to play the song multiple times on the radio show before he finally had an idea for a mix he was happy with.

The final song benefits from that guerrilla approach to production. Even though there are plenty of clean elements in the final mix, the blemished aspects of the recording play into the band’s ethos, almost as if fans are peeking into a rehearsal room where they are jamming for the hell of it.

Although most labels may have been furious for playing new music before any album had been released, it was hardly a hindrance to sales. Becoming one of the band’s most well-respected efforts, ‘All Down the Line’ was just a tiny sample of the bluesy debauchery that had become synonymous with The Rolling Stones.