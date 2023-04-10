The Linda Lindas share new song ‘Too Many Things’









American teenage punk rockers The Linda Lindas have released their first new song of 2023. ‘Too Many Things’ is the band’s first new music since the release of their debut album, Growing Up, last year.

“We had a nonstop, jam-packed, and awesome 2022 playing shows, going on tours, and meeting fans and making friends across the US as well as Spain, Germany, England, Japan, Canada, and Mexico,” the band say in a statement.

“After taking a short break to catch our breath, recharge, focus on school, and go back into the studio, we are ready to share a song about how everything unfolds so fast all the time,” they add, “the surprises, the disappointments, and the opportunities that pass us by at every moment”.

Concluding: “In the midst of all this, we hope you have space for ‘Too Many Things’ and are ready for more music, shows, and announcements coming soon!”

The song’s release comes as The Linda Lindas are set to appear at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival this upcoming Saturday. The band also has appearances at Lollapalooza, Boston Calling and Adjacent Music Festival on their 2023 schedule. The quartet will open for Blondie at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and will open for Paramore on a few dates for their upcoming arena tour.

Check out the video for ‘Too Many Things’ down below.