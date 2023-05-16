The life-changing advice Akira Kurosawa taught Martin Scorsese









Throughout his work over decades of cinema, Martin Scorsese has always pushed forward to the next film, with his latest Killers of the Flower Moon set for release later this year. When talking about what keeps him going, though, the director mentioned some crucial advice he got from the great Akira Kurosawa.

Kurosawa had been a director for decades, best known for his work on the film Seven Samurai. When talking about his influence, Scorsese mentioned the Japanese filmmaker accepting one of his Oscars in his old age, remarking to Deadline: “Kurosawa, when he got his Oscar, when George Lucas and Steven Spielberg gave it to him, he said, ‘I’m only now beginning to see the possibility of what cinema could be, and it’s too late'”.

Although Scorsese admitted that he wasn’t sure what the director was talking about at the time, he took the advice to mean stay hungry to make films as he grows older. As he reaches 80, Scorsese maintains that he wants to keep the creative fire burning as long as possible. He said: “I wish I could take a break for eight weeks and make a film at the same time. The whole world has opened up to me, but it’s too late. It’s too late. I want to tell stories, and there’s no more time”.

The Scorsese saga of films continues with Killers of the Flower Moon, set to reach theatres on October 6th, 2023.