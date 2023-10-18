The Libertines, Father John Misty, Regina Spektor, and more to appear on Adam Green cover album









A tribute album in celebration of Adam Green’s music, who rose to prominence as one half of The Moldy Peaches, is set to be released on December 1st.

Green was heavily involved in the mid-1990s/early ’00s anti-folk scene alongside acts such Jeffrey Lewis. With Kimya Dawson, Green released several records as The Moldy Peaches, earning widespread recognition for their work on the Juno soundtrack.

However, the band have embarked on multiple hiatuses, with Green and Dawson enjoying solo careers. Green has released 11 albums since 2002, with his most recent release, That Fucking Feeling, appearing in 2022.

To celebrate Green’s contribution to the anti-folk and alternative rock sphere, ‘Moping In Style (A tribute to Adam Green)’ will see some big names interpret his songs.

The album opens with ‘We’re Not Supposed To Be Lovers’ by Regina Spektor and Jack Dishel, the latter of whom has previously played lead guitar in The Moldy Peaches.

The 24-song-long album will also include a cover of ‘Musical Ladders’ by Father John Misty, who worked with Green to create his music video ‘Total Entertainment Forever’ starring Macauley Culkin.

Other contributions come in the form of The Lemon Twigs, Sean Ono Lennon, The Libertines, Jeffrey Lewis, Jenny Lewis, The Lemonheads and Joanna Stenberg.

Discover the full tracklist below.

Moping in Style tracklist:

Regina Spektor & Jack Dishel – ‘We’re Not Supposed To Be Lovers’ The Lemon Twigs – ‘Baby’s Gonna Die Tonight’ Father John Misty – ‘Musical Ladders’ Frankie Cosmos – ‘Secret Tongues’ Devendra Banhart – ‘Pay The Toll’ Binki Shapiro – ‘Getting Led’ The Cribs – ‘My Shadow Tags On Behind’ Ben Kweller – ‘Her Father And Her’ Jenny Lewis – ‘Breaking Locks’ The Lemonheads – ‘Losing On A Tuesday’ The Libertines – ‘Jessica’ Lou Barlow – ‘Never Lift A Finger’ Rodrigo Amarante – ‘Birthday Mambo’ Sean Ono Lennon – ‘That Fucking Feeling’ Jonathan Rado – ‘Emily’ Kyp Malone – ‘Drugs’ Hubert Lenoir – ‘Stadium Soul’ The Pirouettes – ‘Hard To Be A Girl’ Joanna Sternberg – ‘Dance With Me’ Ben Lee – ‘Dreidels Of Fire’ Vincent Delerm – ‘Friends of Mine’ Cut Worms – ‘Cigarette Burns Forever’ Turner Cody & The Soldiers of Love – ‘Hairy Women’ Jeffrey Lewis – ‘Bartholomew’

See more (On a brighter note aside from the hellfire of the world:)

Wanted to tell you all about a beautiful thing that has happened in my life – It’s just such a special thing filled with so much sweetness. My favorite artists and some of the best songwriters alive right now, have… pic.twitter.com/iJ4PD3EvKs — Adam Green (@AverageCabbage) October 16, 2023