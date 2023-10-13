The Libertines announce new album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’









The Libertines have shared their new single ‘Run, Run, Run’ and announced details of their long-awaited fourth album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade.

The new LP is set for release on March 8th through EMI and marks the first album by the group since 2015’s Anthems For Doomed Youth. Tracks which appear on the upcoming 11-song album include ‘Merry Old England’, ‘Mustang’, ‘Man With The Melody’, ‘Be Young’ and closer ‘Songs They Never Play On The Radio’.

Peter Doherty and Carl Bârat officially started working on the album last September at a studio in Geejam in Port Antonio, Jamaica. After a successful period in the studio, the duo reconvened with John Hassall and Gary Powell at The Albion Rooms in Margate with Grammy-nominated producer Dimitri Tikovoï.

Reflecting on the process, Doherty said: “We really came together as a band. It was a moment of rare peace and unity, with all the members contributing.”

Meanwhile, Bârat believes All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade is the moment The Libertines have been edging towards their entire career, noting: “Our first record was born out of panic, and disbelief that we were actually allowed to be in a studio; the second was born of total strife and misery; the third was born of complexity; this one feels like we were all actually in the same place, at the same speed, and we really connected.”

Doherty also added of the forthcoming record: “We’re over the moon, and the ball is in the back of the net… and I’m chuffed for the lads! I feel like we’ve completed a cycle of some kind as a band, and finally now we can add these songs to the set list, because we’ve got some bangers in there. Now we’ve opened the hotel and used the studio ourselves and it’s all worked out – more Libertines records? I should hope so!”

Additionally, The Libertines have announced two shows at the 500-capacity Lido in Margate, which is the spiritual home of All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade. The concerts will take place on December 9th and 10th.

Speaking to Far Out in 2022, Doherty discussed the band’s plans to make new music with former Rolling Stones producer Andrew Loog Oldham in Bogota, Colombia.

He explained: “We’re still chugging along, so we’ll see. We’re going to Bogota in Colombia at the end of March, and while we’re there, we are supposed to be meeting up with Andrew Loog Oldham, The Rolling Stones producer and songwriter. So we are going to pop in there on our days off and see if we can put these ideas down. Maybe, we’ll do a single this year, or an EP, but an album, I’m not sure.”

Listen to ‘Run, Run, Run’ below.