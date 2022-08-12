The Lemonheads reveal ‘Its a Shame About Ray’ 30th-anniversary tour









The Lemonheads have announced exciting plans for a 30th-anniversary tour in celebration of their 1992 album, It’s A Shame About Ray. The ‘90s indie legends are all set to hit the road for a series of UK and Ireland dates kicking off in Dublin on September 22nd.

The tour will make stops in Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow before a highlight show at the London Roundhouse on September 30th. The run concludes in Southampton on October 12th. The shows will feature a playthrough of the 1992 album with a few beloved classics thrown in for good measure. See the full list of tour dates below.

After the UK dates, The Lemonheads return to North America in November for a run of dates across the USA and Canada. Tickets for these dates will go up for sale on August 12th. Support for the tour will include former Lemonheads member Juliana Hatfield, Rusty, The Nils, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel.

Elsewhere, Evan Dando hit out at Jawbreaker for firing The Lemonheads from their tour over Covid-19 violations earlier this year.

The two bands played together in April, but later that month, Jawbreaker took to social media to announce that The Lemonheads wouldn’t be joining them for their 25th-anniversary tour for Dear You.

“I just want anyone and everyone to know that Jawbreaker are pussies. Fact not my opinion,” Dando said in a fiery tweet at the time before following it up. “Or rather they aren’t the Bruce Springsteen’s of alternative rock that they pretend to be. I’ll meet any of them any time for a fight, let’s go.”

Before that, Dando was also in the news for having lost his wallet. After it was handed in at a local supermarket, he returned gleefully to give a free in-store performance.

Listen to the titular single from The Lemonheads’ classic 1992 album, ‘It’s a Shame About Ray’, below.