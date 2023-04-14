The Lemon Twigs share ‘Every Day Is The Worst Day Of My Life’









Ahead of the release of their new album, Everything Harmony, The Lemon Twigs have shared another single from the record, ‘Everyday Is The Worst Day of My Life’.

The tongue-in-cheek track is the fourth song to be released from the record following ‘Corner Of My Eye’, ‘Any Time of Day’ and ‘In My Head’. It stays in the same folky groove the previous outings making for a melodious flow of new music.

Everything Harmony was mostly written and recorded between 2020 and 2021, when tracking for the album began at a “very chaotic” rehearsal studio in Manhattan. We recently caught up with the band to discuss the new album for a feature that we’ll be bringing your way soon.

“It was one of the noisiest places I’ve ever been,” Brian says of making the new album. “We did takes of acoustic guitar in between metal bands rehearsing next door and fire engines roaring down 8th Avenue.”

Adding: “After months of sessions there, where we recorded the basic tracks to ‘Corner Of My Eye’, ‘In My Head,’ ‘I Don’t Belong To Me,’ ‘What Happens To A Heart,’ ‘Ghost Run Free,’ and ‘New To Me,’ we decided enough was enough and we looked into studios that had acoustic echo chambers after hearing East West’s chambers during the recording of Weyes Blood’s latest record.”

You can check out the new single below.