The Led Zeppelin song that inspired John Frusciante to make music again









In an era devoid of guitar heroes, John Frusciante couldn’t be matched. Although the ethos of the alternative movement was to move away from the traditional guitar hero roles, Frusciante was happy to stretch the limits of his craft in Red Hot Chili Peppers, blending elements of Frank Zappa, Parliament-Funkadelic, and Television into one eclectic musical stew throughout albums like Blood Sugar Sex Magik. While Frusciante may have loved being in a big rock band, he didn’t have time for the baggage that came with it.

Throughout the 1990s, Frusciante would start to become more disillusioned with being a member of one of the biggest bands in the world. Not wanting to cater to the crowd and play whatever the fans wanted to hear, the guitarist ended up stuck in a group that he didn’t want to be in, often using heroin to make himself feel better.

Outside of famous meltdowns on shows like Saturday Night Live, Frusciante knew he wanted to quit the band, eventually telling the rest of the group that he would leave before taking the stage in Japan. While the band soldiered on with replacement guitarist Dave Navarro, Frusciante withdrew into himself and spent the rest of the decade in lousy shape.

Wasting away in his apartment, the guitarist would occasionally be seen in a skeletal state, looking to make the most off-putting music possible. When listening through some of the albums made during this time, the guitarist captured some of the darkest corners of his soul, often sounding like he’s on the edge of sanity.

Once he realised that his narcotic demons had a hold on him, the guitarist felt that he needed to get clean. After kicking his habit, though, the question remained whether he could still play the guitar with the same ferocity that he could back in the day. While it would be an uphill battle for most of his career, Frusciante got inspiration from one of the classic rock titans.

When listening to Led Zeppelin’s catalogue, Frusciante became fascinated with their version of the blues classic ‘I Can’t Quit You Baby’. Although the song was a fixture of their debut album, Frusciante was drawn to the bootleg version found on their final release Coda, which captured somewhat ramshackle playing from Jimmy Page.

As Frusciante would recall later, the spontaneity of the track gave him incentive to make music again, explaining, “I thought if I could do that, then I was going to be good enough to go into the studio”. After being gifted a Fender Stratocaster by Anthony Kiedis, Frusciante returned to Red Hot Chili Peppers with a vengeance on the album Californication.

While it’s clear throughout most of the album that Frusciante is still working his chops back up, the amount of human ferocity on display makes for some of the most heart-rendering melodic passages he has ever put to tape, like the clean tone on ‘Scar Tissue’ or breaking out the massive fuzz pedals on tracks like ‘Parallel Universe’. Frusciante certainly had a fair degree of flash in the early days, but by coming back with a minimalist approach to Californication, fans learned what a versatile musician Frusciante had always been.