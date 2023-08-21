The Led Zeppelin song that fills Robert Plant with regret









In 1968, Led Zeppelin emerged like a resurgent phoenix, arising from the embers of the Yardbirds. The fusion of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham brought forth a virtuosic synergy that captivated the musical realm. With the close of the decade, Led Zeppelin unleashed a pair of seismic albums that firmly positioned them as contenders alongside esteemed peers such as The Who and The Rolling Stones.

Creating monumental anthems like ‘Dazed and Confused’, ‘Whole Lotta Love’, and ‘Ramble On’ would be a dream for most bands, and yet, for Led Zeppelin, these compositions served as merely the opening sounds in their journey, poised to engrave a legendary legacy of unthinkable proportions.

‘Carouselambra’ was released in 1979 as part of In Through the Out Door, the band’s final release before they disbanded in 1980 after the death of Bonham. Despite being their swan song, the album was a huge success, with some of its songs becoming the band’s most innovative even at the end of their tenure.

Spanning over ten minutes long, the lyrics to ‘Carouselambra’ were penned by Plant, encapsulating the band’s prevailing dynamics during that juncture: a period marked by interpersonal troubles and a struggling dynamic. Within this climate, Page and Bonham revelled in the aura of rock stardom, basking in their camaraderie, while Plant and Jones took on punctuality and exerted themselves predominantly in the album’s creation.

Consequently, the collaborative spirit of the band waned, with Page and Bonham tending to work independently, contributing their parts during nocturnal hours when they eventually joined the sessions. Unfortunately, the lyrics found themselves eclipsed within the mix, primarily by Page’s resonant guitar, rendering them an enigma to decipher.

Looking back, Plant regrets such a decision, given that some of the band’s latter years have become obscured: “I thought parts of ‘Carouselambra’ were good,” he shared with Mojo in 2003, “Especially the darker dirges that Pagey developed. And I rue it so much now, because the lyrics on ‘Carouselambra’ were actually about that environment and that situation. The whole story of Led Zeppelin in its latter years is in that song… and I can’t hear the words!”

Nevertheless, the song showcases Led Zeppelin’s experimentation with progressive rock elements, synthesizers, and layered arrangements, a talent that never faltered, even at the end of their reign. Plant remains proud of all of their discography, looking back with fondness at all they achieved, particularly with their biggest, most enduring hits.

Within the more understated repertoire, ‘Carouselambra’ reflects themes of disillusionment, introspection, and searching for meaning in a changing world. The cryptic lyrics are open to interpretation, and like much of Led Zeppelin’s work, they invite listeners to delve into their own understanding of the song’s message.