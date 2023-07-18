The one Led Zeppelin song Robert Plant would like to be remembered for









In 1968, Led Zeppelin emerged a phoenix from the ashes of the Yardbirds, combining the virtuosic force of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham. By the decade’s end, Led Zeppelin had unleashed two seismic albums, establishing themselves as a true contender to esteemed contemporaries such as The Who and The Rolling Stones.

Most bands could only dream of creating mighty anthems like ‘Good Times Bad Times’, ‘Dazed and Confused’, ‘Whole Lotta Love’, and ‘Ramble On’, but for Led Zeppelin, such tracks were only the beginning of a sonic conquest of legendary proportion.

Through the early 1970s, Led Zeppelin released their most critically and commercially favoured albums, beginning with Led Zeppelin III. With every subsequent album, the band folded in a new aspect of complexity, whether compositionally or lyrically. Led Zeppelin IV, as the untitled album of 1971 is often called, was home to two significant bastions of befuddlement: ‘Four Sticks’, also known as Bonham’s Everest, and the marvellous epic ‘Stairway to Heaven’.

Although countless fans, devout and casual, hold ‘Stairway to Heaven’ to the light as one of the band’s most refined and beautiful pieces, its popularity appears to have eaten on its singer. Once, Plant referred to the classic as “that bloody wedding song” and said in a 1988 interview with the Los Angeles Times, “I’d break out in hives if I had to sing that song in every show.”

In 2002, he levelled up the disdain when he donated $10,000 to the Portland radio station KBOO on the condition they stop their incessant airing of ‘Stairway to Heaven’.

On the contrary, Page has nothing but fond memories of the track. “To me, I thought ‘Stairway’ crystallised the essence of the band,” the guitarist told Rolling Stone. “It had everything there and showed the band at its best… as a band, as a unit. Not talking about solos or anything; it had everything there. We were careful never to release it as a single. It was a milestone for us. Every musician wants to do something of lasting quality, something which will hold up for a long time, and I guess we did it with ‘Stairway’.”

While Page is clearly proud of the song’s lofty position in the band’s legacy, Plant would rather be remembered for a cut from Led Zeppelin’s 1975 album Physical Graffiti. “I wish we were remembered for ‘Kashmir’ more than ‘Stairway To Heaven’,” he once told Q. “It’s so right; there’s nothing overblown, no vocal hysterics. Perfect Zeppelin.”

The mid-career classic first appeared in the early 1970s as a composition Page had been working on. Plant eventually committed lyrics to the track, inspired by a long desolate road the pair had travelled along during a 1973 trip to Morocco.

“The whole inspiration came from the fact that the road went on and on and on,” Plant explained in an interview with Rolling Stone’s Cameron Crowe. “It was a single-track road which neatly cut through the desert. Two miles to the east and west were ridges of Sandrock. It basically looked like you were driving down a channel, this dilapidated road, and there was seemingly no end to it: ‘Oh, let the sun beat down upon my face, stars to fill my dreams…'”

Listen to ‘Kashmir’ below.