The Lathums share rapturous new single ‘Sad Face Baby’









The Lathums - 'Sad Face Baby' 7.6

The Lathums have shared their rapturous new single titled ‘Sad Face Baby’. The single comes as the first new material of the year and follows the emphatic release of their debut album, How Beautiful Life Can Be, in September last year.

The new single, which was performed live for the first time last summer. has now been recorded in collaboration with their new producer, Jim Abbiss, who has previously worked with the likes of Adele, Arctic Monkeys and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Reflecting on ‘Sad Face Baby’ and the last two years for the band, frontman Alex Moore said: “The Lathums has been a world of opportunity for us, but things still get to you.”

Moore added: “We have had to come to understand each other more and the ways the world works around us. Naivety and innocence have been lost, and ‘Sad Face Baby’ is the sharper edge of what we can do as a band.”

The new single is an entrancing and moody stream of consciousness that comes as a self-deprecating anxiety-ridden stab at the unfair and doomed nature of the world. This gloomy theme is framed in juxtaposition with the jangly and upbeat music driven by Scott Concepcion’s guitar giving a similar effect to Johnny Marr’s work with The Smiths.

The Wigan indie four-piece are soon to embark on their headline spring tour ahead of a long run of dates in the summer. The summer dates will see them support The Killers on their European arena tour, as well as several festival appearances, including TRNSMT, Neighbourhood, Reading and Leeds and Boardmasters.

Check out the dates of their tour below.

The Lathums tour dates:

April

23rd – Galway, Ireland, Roisin Dubh

24th – Limerick, Ireland, Dolans

25th – Dublin, Ireland, The Academy

27th – Belfast, Limelight 1

30th – Liverpool, Sound City

In an 8.6/10 review, Far Out said of The Lathums’ debut album: “The Lathums show on How Beautiful Life Can Be that they have the capacity of going deep underneath the sparkling surface and producing emotive work that truly means something. It’s a skill that’s become scarce in the mainstream indie sphere over the past decade, a hefty contributing factor to the genre’s regression.”

In this new single, the group show no signs of slacking on their quest to bring something inspired and intriguing to the indie sphere.

Check out the new single, ‘Sad Faced Baby’, below.