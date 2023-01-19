The Lathums share new single 'Struggle'









The Lathums - 'Struggle' 4.5

The Lathums have continued to tease their new album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More, with the pounding new single, ‘Struggle’.

‘Struggle’ is the third cut to be taken from the Wigan band’s upcoming second album, which is due for release on March 3rd. The release begins with a delicate section of piano before gradually building as frontman Alex Moore pours his heart out and sings” “Oh, I struggle remembering your face, I wake up without a smile on my face, I notice the world’s turning but I’m stood still, And the voices inside of my head, Oh they tell me that I will wind up dead, If I continue the path that I’m on Oh I loved you, but you didn’t care, I needed you, but you was not there, And the world kicked back it forced me to my knees.”

Narratively, the song follows a similar pattern to the band’s heartwrenching previous single, ‘Turmoil’, and was written following the end of Moore’s relationship. In a statement, Moore previously said of the album: “I’ve only had like one proper girlfriend, and it’s definitely like three different steps all in one album. Pre, during, and post-relationship. All of them are horrible.”

On ‘Struggle’, he says: “It’s about loss, someone who has gone from your life and has its roots in our early college days. Scott (Concepcion–guitars/piano) has a piano in his house and up to that point I’d never had contact with the piano, but the more we hung out, the more I played around on it. This is the song that came out of me and it’s been difficult to show people up until now. It’s so personal.”

Meanwhile, Concepcion adds: “Alex probably wasn’t ready to finish it until the album sessions. He came into the studio andadded loads of new verses. He’d found the right time.”

All of the tracks released so far from The Lathums’ second album contain a new-found sense of maturity as the band continues to evolve, and ‘Struggle’ is the pick of the bunch. If this heart-on-the-sleeve anthem is to be expected on From Nothing To A Little Bit More, then March 3rd can’t roll around quickly enough.