The Lathums share new single ‘Turmoil’ with news on second album









The Lathums - 'Turmoil' 3

The Lathums have shared a brand new single titled ‘Turmoil’, alongside the announcement that the release of their second album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More, has been pushed back by a week.

The sentimental piano-driven ballad comes as the second single to preview From Nothing To A Little Bit More, following ‘Say My Name’. The heartfelt song carries the sentimentality of a John Lewis Christmas advert but falls short of being particularly memorable – perhaps one that will grow over repeated listens. The song is accompanied by a music video which sees Alex Moore singing passionately beside a piano clad in a fetching leather jacket.

The Wigan-born indie rockers were due to release From Nothing To A Little Bit More on February 24th, 2023, via Island. But the band has now announced that it will now arrive a week thereafter, on March 3rd.

The band wrote: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to push the release date for our upcoming album FNTALBM back a week to the 3rd of March. We apologise for any inconveniences caused! Sending all our love X.”

The new record will serve as the follow-up to The Lathums’ debut album, How Beautiful Life Can Be, which debuted at number one in the UK albums chart last autumn.

As the band revealed in a press announcement, the forthcoming album is “an act of rebellion having seen the rules of the game” that encompasses more of the “sad and strange”.

The Lathums are also gearing up for a run of UK tour dates next March. See the available dates below.

The Lathums’ UK tour dates 2023:

March

Monday 6th – Liverpool, Mountford Hall, Liverpool University

Tuesday 7th – Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumbria Students Union

Thursday 9th – Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield

Friday 10th – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

Saturday 11th – Manchester, Albert Hall

Monday 13th – Norwich, The Waterfront

Tuesday 14th – Cardiff, Cardiff University, Great Hall

Thursday 16th – Nottingham, Rock City

Friday 17th – Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham

Saturday 18th – London, Roundhouse