The Lathums announce headline show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl









Ahead of the release of their second album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More, The Lathums have announced the biggest headline show of their career at Manchester’s 8,000-capacity Castlefield Bowl.

The performance on June 30th marks the second time that the Wigan natives have performed at the outdoor venue, having previously supported Snow Patrol in 2021. Since then, The Lathums have scored a number one album with their debut, How Beautiful Life Can Be, and are now on the brink of releasing the follow-up on March 3rd. Tickets go on sale for the concert at 9.30am on February 3rd.

Meanwhile, on February 6th, the group will begin a small run of shows in pubs across Britain which will see them return to their roots and perform in a more intimate setting than the Castlefield Bowl. Dates include a hometown performance at The Fat Bird in Wigan, The Polar Bear in Hull, and The Lexington in London.

Furthermore, they’ll be hitting the road for a headline tour which begins on March 6th at Liverpool’s Guild of Students and concludes on the 18th with their biggest London show to date at The Roundhouse.

Last week, The Lathums released the latest snippet from their upcoming release and shared the new single, ‘Struggle’. Speaking of the song, frontman Alex Moore commented: “It’s about loss, someone who has gone from your life and has its roots in our early college days.”

Continuing: “Scott (Concepcion–guitars/piano) has a piano in his house and up to that point I’d never had contact with the piano, but the more we hung out, the more I played around on it. This is the song that came out of me and it’s been difficult to show people up until now. It’s so personal.”

Meanwhile, Concepcion added: “Alex probably wasn’t ready to finish it until the album sessions. He came into the studio and added loads of new verses. He’d found the right time.”

Watch the video for ‘Struggle’ below.