The Last Dinner Party share new single ‘Sinner’









London art-rock quintet The Last Dinner Party have shared their second single, titled ‘Sinner’, produced by James Ford. The track follows on from their debut, ‘Nothing Matters’, which was released to immediate acclaim.

After meeting in their freshers week at university, The Last Dinner Party steadily built a cult fanbase through a string of live shows in London. They gained a slot at BST Hyde Park alongside The Rolling Stones, building up to their highly anticipated first single earlier this year. Now, they return with ‘Sinner’.

The catchy single is just as glittering and arty as their first, with harmonised vocals, clean piano, and dissonant twangy riffs. Their lyrics seem to look inwards, lamenting, “I wish I knew you before it felt like a sin.”

Guitarist Lizzie Mayland shared, “‘Sinner’ is a story of self-acceptance, and the longing for the past and present self to become one. Born from a breakbeat drum sample, ‘Sinner’ is punctuated by ripping guitar lines and harmony-filled vocal breakdowns.”

‘Sinner’ is accompanied by a video directed by Balan Evans and the band themselves. Shot in one take, the video sees the band perform the track live in an intimate, dimly lit setting. The lead singer dances effortlessly and elegantly around the room, smashing wine glasses as she goes.

Following their debut, the band have spent their last few months on tour, including a support set with Florence and the Machine. Their summer is full of festival slots, as they gear up to play Green Man, Reading and Leeds, End of the Road and more.

Autumn will also see them embark upon a headline tour across the UK, before joining Hozier on tour overseas in Europe.

Watch the music video for ‘Sinner’ below.