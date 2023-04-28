The Last Dinner Party respond to “industry plant” claims









London band The Last Dinner Party have responded to the claims that they are an “industry plant”.

On Tuesday, April 25th, the five-piece played a sold-out headline show at London’s Camden Assembly. Before this, the band had supported The Rolling Stones and Nick Cave last year. They are also set to support Florence + The Machine and First Aid Kit this summer, with a UK and European tour scheduled.

Due to their rapid rise, some have accused The Last Dinner Party of being an “industry plant” and “nepo babies”. Now, they have responded to a tweet that claims they are “nothing special” and are “clearly made by a label”.

“I know I shouldn’t engage but this is just a nasty lie,” they replied. “We weren’t put together like a K-pop girl group, we’ve known each other since we were 18 as we met during freshers week, there are videos of us playing live as an unsigned band all last year and we got signed from those.”

In a pair of follow-up posts, The Last Dinner Party continued: “If you don’t like our music, or our vibes, that’s okay! But it’s not fine to accuse us of not writing these songs or existing as a band in our own right.” They added: “None of us have famous or industry parents either, shock horror!”

Elsewhere, the group responded to a fan who claimed that they “knew” they would be accused of being “nepo babies” in “the same way Wet Leg have been”.

“You called it!!” the band said. “Honestly wish I was a nepo baby it would’ve made life in general a lot easier.” They then quipped that “[their] boyfriends wrote all the parts” and they’re “just there to look pretty!”

See more i know i shouldn’t engage but this is just a nasty lie. we weren’t put together like a kpop girl group, we’ve known each other since we were 18 as we met during freshers week, there are videos of us playing live as an unsigned band all last year and we got signed from those https://t.co/zYIMOijAFu — The Last Dinner Party (@lastdinnerparty) April 27, 2023