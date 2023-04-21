The Last Dinner Party discuss their debut album: “It’s coming, you know, it’s alive”









Hyped London band The Last Dinner Party released their debut single, ‘Nothing Matters’, to significant fanfare this week. In a new interview coinciding with the release, the group discussed their hotly-anticipated debut album and why they’ve chosen to avert the standard approach to entering the music industry. Of their forthcoming album – which they remained coy about – frontwoman Abigail Morris said: “It’s coming, you know, it’s alive”.

The quintet commented on their future with the NME. Asked why they chose not to release music for such a long time, Morris explained: “I think it’s more fun for us, and for an audience. The live show is such an important part of us as a band, and we wanted to start to build a kind of community and an idea around the live shows before putting out music. We wanted to kind of start it in an organic, old-fashioned way. It’s more fun to have it being this human thing you have to go and see and share.”

Given that be band has spent time in the recording studio, the conversation turned to the subject of a full studio album. Morris replied: “I don’t know if we’re at liberty to answer that question. It’s coming, you know, it’s alive. We did it in Church Studios in Crouch Hill, with [Arctic Monkeys and Foals producer] James Ford, who’s a fucking wonderful, kind, talented man, who really just understood us in a way that no one else has musically. It was just a complete dream come true. There’s been so much intensity around us for so long, so it was nice to have that month of peace.”

Bassist Georgia Davies added: “We’ll have more music by the end of the year.”

Find Far Out’s review of ‘Nothing Matters’ here.