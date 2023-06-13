The Lana Del Rey song inspired by Charles Manson









Every element of a Lana Del Rey album is always coated in a certain psychedelic haze. Throughout every one of her albums, Rey’s music brings to mind the sounds of a seedy country club in the middle of the California Valley, where people can either find the love of their life or spend their entire life savings on things that they will never need anyway. For all of the affairs of the heart that Rey has talked about in her songs, it was only a matter of time before she got to the heavy stuff.

Across Lust For Life, Rey is much more on edge than before. While the name might have been a snide lift from the Iggy Pop album of the same name, the characters that permeate each of the songs have a lust for the off-colour sides of life as well, with their wildest dreams involving some pretty nefarious behaviour. Although Rey may be the reluctant observer in most of her songs, ‘Heroin’ is one of the most gripping statements she has ever made.

Being about the titular drug, Rey talks about the high that comes with heroin as it pertains to life in Hollywood. Between talking about the lush Topanga canyons, Rey slips in references to bands like Mötley Crue, whose main songwriter Nikki Sixx had passed away for two minutes after a heroin overdose.

Set at a relatively slow tempo, Rey makes the modern-age answer to The Velvet Underground song, talking about the high that comes with getting heroin into her veins and letting the world carry her to another dimension. Although the sensation that comes with flying might be unlike anything in the world, Rey alludes to the darkness that comes with it in the second verse.

When bringing up the scenic wonders of California again, Rey also slips in references to Charles Manson, remarking that his aura is in the air. Although this could pertain to the comedown and nightmare that comes from losing a heroin high, it also mirrors the state of Hollywood for those who have been in the business for a while.

As much as the sights of California might be some of the best in the world, Rey knows that it doesn’t take very long to see the ugly side of the coast, either. Even in some of the most lavish homes that the big city has to offer, it only takes a few seconds for it to turn out of control as it did in the ‘60s, with a possible Manson lurking around every corner, looking to strike at a moment’s notice.

While the lore of Manson’s family may have ended long ago, the correlation between his actions and the actions that come with being hooked on heroin are one and the same. Both routes are equally dangerous to one’s reputation, but it only takes a few slip-ups before they find themselves scraping at the bottom of the barrel, wondering where everything went wrong. The glamorous life intrigues anyone growing up in a nowhere town, but Rey reminds the listener that once that first sheen is removed, it’s easy to see the bottom of the barrel.