The Kinks’ Dave Davies to write autobiography ‘Living On A Thin Line’









If there’s any figure in rock and roll whose lived a complete life worth spilling all the details about, it’s Dave Davies. Through his multi-decade run with The Kinks, Davies almost single-handedly invented punk, power chords, and distorted guitar rock before moving into a more observational and theatrical direction.

He landed a top five hit in the UK with ‘Death of a Clown’, he pioneered Britpop, he survived a stroke, and he brought sibling rivalry into rock and roll a full three decades before the Gallagher brothers did through his constant battles with his brother, Ray Davies.

Now, Davies is telling the story in his own words, as he’s announced the details for a forthcoming autobiography entitled Living on a Thin Line. The title comes from The Kinks song of the same name found on their 1985 album Word of Mouth, featuring Dave on lead vocals.

The book is set to “revisit the glory days of the band that spawned so much extraordinary music, and which had such a profound influence on bands from The Clash and Van Halen to Oasis and Blur”, as per the book’s press release.

“Full of tales of the tumultuous times and the ups-and-downs of his relationship with his brother Ray, along with encounters with the likes of John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix, this will be a glorious read for Kinks fans and anyone who wants to read about the heyday of rock ‘n’ roll,” reads the upcoming book’s synopsis.

Back in 2019, it was announce that a full-scale Kinks reunion would occur, featuring the Davies brothers and former drummer Mick Avory. However, in the time since the announcement, no new music or tours have come to fruition. That said, Dave indicates that the possibility of a reunion is still in the air, having told The Washington Post earlier this year that “we’ve been talking about it. I mean there’s a lot of material and, you know, it could still happen.”

Living on a Thin Line is set to be released on July 7th, 2022.