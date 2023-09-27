The Kinks announce new anthology release ‘The Journey – Part 2’









To celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Kinks, the iconic British group have announced the release of the second chapter in their anthology series The Journey – Part 2.

The forthcoming double album, featuring hand-picked songs by the band, is set for release on November 17th through BMG and follows The Journey – Part 1, released in March. Additionally, the physical format will contain a booklet with photos of The Kinks alongside track-by-track notes written by original members Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory.

‘Lola’, ‘Sunny Afternoon’, ‘20th Century Man’, ‘Dedicated Follower Of Fashion’, ‘Till The End Of The Day’, ‘A Well Respected Man’, ‘See My Friends’, and ‘Everybody’s A Star (Starmaker)’ are among the classic tracks by The Kinks that are set to feature on The Journey – Part 2.

Ray Davies commented: “I thought I knew everything about my songs until I was given the opportunity to put this record together. The new sequencing has enabled us to show the ‘big picture’ and give a more insightful back story about how our music evolved. I learned a lot about myself in putting this together.”

Meanwhile, Dave Davis added: “Another chance to listen to some of my favourite Kinks releases over the years. A perfect example of our diverse and creative musical legacy.”

Mick Avory also said of The Journey – Part 2: “A strong selection of Kinks songs across the years, that should give the listener some nice surprises.”

See the full track-list below.

The Journey – Part 2 track-list:

Side 1: The World Around The Journeyman Starts To Crumble As His Life Is Turned Upside Down

Till The End Of The Day (1965) Preservation (1974) David Watts (1967) This Time Tomorrow (Alternate Take, 2020 Mix) (1970) A Well Respected Man (1965) Monica (1968) Scrapheap City (1974)

Side 2: The Journeyman Is Led Astray By Ghosts And A Dark Angel

Lola (1970) Sunny Afternoon (1966) Animal Farm (1968) Creeping Jean (1969) * Two Sisters (1967) See My Friends (1965) Money Talks (2023 Mix) (1974) **

Side 3: Our Journeyman Is Seduced By Those Ghosts And Demons Of The Underworld And Searches For His Lost Innocence

Rainy Day In June (1966) Dedicated Follower Of Fashion (1966) Where Are They Now? (2023 Mix) (1973) ** Wicked Annabella (1968) Susannah’s Still Alive (1967) * 20th Century Man (1971) Sitting By The Riverside (1968)

Side 4: Despair Turns To Elation As Journeyman Overcomes His Fear. Reunites With Old Friends

New Victoria Suite – Everybody’s A Star (Starmaker) (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) ** New Victoria Suite – Slum Kids (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) ** New Victoria Suite – (A) Face In The Crowd (Live, 2023 Mix) (1975) ** Holiday Romance (1975) Big Sky (1968) God’s Children (1971)