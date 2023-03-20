Watch The Killers cover U2 song ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’









The Killers have delivered a cover of the 1987 U2 hit ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’.

Frontman Brandon Flowers told the crowd during The Killers’ set at the Mohegan Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday,March 17th, that they wanted to pay tribute to the Irish band on St. Patrick’s Day.

“Do you know why we celebrate St Patrick’s Day?” Flowers said. “We bring with us an Irishman everywhere we go. He’s been doing lights for us for about 17 years, Steven Douglas.” Attempting to find their lighting designer, he added: “Where are you at, Steven?”

Continuing: “But even long before we had met Steven – we all love U2 – and they had the little album called The Joshua Tree. We thought, since that’s sort of the common denominator of this band, you know, we all can agree that U2″.

Flowers asserted, walking towards the other band members: “We’re all agreed upon U2, fellas? [They were important] when we first started.”

The frontman then revealed that The Killers were “gonna to do a little tribute to them – Christianity coming to Ireland and U2 singing about unity”. The song then started, with Flowers singing over the introductory notes. See the performance below.