The Japanese House announces new album ‘In the End It Always Does’









After some time away, The Japanese House has announced her new album, In the End It Always Does, and has shared the latest single, ‘Sad to Breathe’. The latest album from the indie pop musician will be distributed by Dirty Hit and is the first record released since the 12″ Clewing Cotton Wool in 2020.

When asked about the album, Amber Bain mentioned that the album was borne out of the relationships she’s begun and lost over the years. Bain had said that the lockdown made her look at her domestic ties in a different way, telling Consequence, “It was a ridiculously exciting start to a relationship. It was this high… And then suddenly I’m in this really domestic thing, and it’s not like there was other stuff going on — it was lockdown”.

In The End It Always Does is being produced by Chloe Kraemer, whose production credits include work with Coldplay, Mumford and Sons and Rina Sawayama. Bain said that she found it refreshing to work with a queer producer, saying, “It’s nice to have someone who completely understands your standpoint and shared experience. Also, I say ‘she’ in every song… so it’s important that someone understands that”.

The album is set to arrive on streaming on June 30th.