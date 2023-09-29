‘The Janes’ wins ‘Best Documentary’ Emmy Award









The 44th annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards saw HBO Max’s The Janes emerge as one of its winners, receiving trophies for ‘Best Documentary’ and ‘Best Social Issue Documentary’.

The popular documentary movie explored a pre-Roe v. Wade abortion network in Chicago. The official synopsis reads: “In the pre-Roe v. Wade era, female activists calling themselves ‘Jane’ build an underground network for women with unwanted pregnancies and provide low-cost and free illegal abortions to an estimated 11,000 women.”

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) hosted the annual Documentary Emmy Awards ceremony live from the Palladium Times Square in New York City. The event was streamed live on NATAS’ viewing platNATAS’powered by Vimeo and marked the second part of a two-night celebration.

Throughout the evening, several notable presenters took the stage, including Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller from HBO Documentary & Family Programming, reporter Jelani Cobb, Kathryn Ferguson, the director of Nothing Compares, Elvis Mitchell, the writer-director of Is That Black Enough for You?!?, Thom Powers, co-founder of DOC NYC, and Mariana van Zeller, a correspondent for National Geographic.

The event also celebrated the remarkable career of two-time Oscar winner Barbara Kopple, famed for her acclaimed documentaries Harlan County USA and American Dream, as she was honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

HBO Max had a remarkable night, securing six wins, including the ‘Best Documentary’ ‘ward for The Jan’s. Meanwhile, CNN Worldwide had an outstanding performance across both nights of the awards, setting a network record with a total of 11 wins.

CNN received praise for its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Uvalde school shooting, and the outstanding emerging journalist award, presented to Selina Wang.