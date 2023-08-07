‘The Incredible Hulk’ director Louis Leterrier reveals plans for the axed sequel









The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has offered audiences a wide range of characters and storylines over the years, but there’s one superhero film that nearly saw a sequel, which never came to be. 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, directed by Louis Leterrier, was in the running to have its own follow-up film.

In a recent discussion, Leterrier shared insights into the proposed sequel, hinting at the potential expansion of the Hulk universe. “Yeah, there was, like, a whole sequel,” the director disclosed.

He added that this potential follow-up would have dived deeper into the lore of the Hulk, with variations of the character including “Grey Hulk, Red Hulks — there was a lot of good stuff that we were planning”.

The news emerged during an interview with Comicbook. The original The Incredible Hulk had Edward Norton portraying Bruce Banner – however, despite Norton’s central role, neither his portrayal nor the film’s specific storyline continued within the MCU’s future projects.

Instead, actor Mark Ruffalo stepped in, donning the green persona from The Avengers in 2012 onward. Recent news, however, has confirmed that Liv Tyler will reprise her role in Leterrier’s Hulk movie in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order.

Leterrier delved deeper into the Hulk’s multifaceted nature in the Marvel world. “You want the primaeval Hulk… the rage Hulk,” he explained. “And then when you go Grey Hulk and Smart Hulk, you lose that a little bit, and you get a little bit more kiddish with it.”

Throughout his chat, Leterrier clearly distinguished between the Ruffalo-portrayed Hulk and his original vision for the big green hero. “But that was the fun of where I was in my movie, with the access to consciousness and all that stuff,” he said.

Referencing the recent Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Leterrier added, “I like She-Hulk, but then, you know, yoga between Hulk and… I was like, ‘Okay! Yeah, we’re very far from my Hulk.'”