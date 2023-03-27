Liv Tyler joins ‘Captain America: New World Order’ cast









16 years after her last appearance, Liv Tyler is set to rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: New World Order. This is the second film that Tyler has starred in in the MCU outside of her role in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Tyler will be reprising her role of Betty Ross, the love interest to Edward Norton’s take on the character. Betsy Ross is also the daughter of General ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, who was played by William Hurt before his death in 2022.

‘Thunderbolt’ is still set to appear in the film with Harrison Ford taking his place, in which Ross becomes the President of the United States.

This follows the storyline from the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which Anthony Mackie’s Falcon is appointed as the new successor to Captain America, carrying on from Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers. Among the rest of the cast include Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez, and Tim Blake Nelson. The film is to be directed by Julius Onah, known for directing Netflix’s The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce.

The return of Betsy Ross marks the first appearance Tyler has made since her role opposite Brad Pitt in Ad Astra. Though Marvel has confirmed casting, there is no set release date for Captain America: New World Order.