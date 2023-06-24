The iconic role Ryan Gosling turned down









Ryan Gosling has a fascinating list of characters under his belt. From the moody anti-hero in Drive, the tattoo-covered and motorbiking bank robber in Place Beyond the Pines to the artificial LAPD cop in the Blade Runner sequel, Gosling has consistently proven to have more than his share of acting chops. Somewhat surprisingly, however, the superhero genre remains untouched by the actor. But this isn’t for lack of others trying. Back in 2016, DC was eagerly trying to entice him into their franchise.

With David Ayer at the helm, Warner Bros and DC were looking to finalise the cast on their rogue’s gallery villain ensemble, Suicide Squad. In hindsight, most of us realise there was nothing to get too excited about, but approximately seven years ago, the idea of a film centred purely on the villains seemed like a radical and exciting twist on the superhero genre. Combined with the Training Day writer and Fury director running the show, it all seemed like a sure-fire win. But there was a pretty intrinsic role to still be filled: none other than the Joker.

According to IndieWire, the production team of Suicide Squad reached out to Gosling to cast him as the Clown Prince of Crime. While the prospect must have seemed intriguing, the actor respectfully declined the offer owing to other commitments. At the time, Gosling was already engaged in two major projects, The Nice Guys, the neo-noir action-comedy from Shane Black, and La La Land, the romantic musical that secured director Damien Chazelle as a heavy-hitting director in Hollywood.

Beyond scheduling conflicts, there was one further reservation Gosling had about the almost inevitable aspect of comic book films: the multi-film contracts. Perhaps pursuing the freedom to select diverse roles without being tied to a specific character or franchise, Gosling ultimately decided to step away from the opportunity and let someone else take a crack. Based on his illustrious career since then, with the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, the Russo brothers’ Gray Man, and, of course, the hotly anticipated Barbie, it’s safe to say Gosling made a smart choice.

Still, Gosling’s decision undoubtedly left many fans wondering what could have been. The thought of the actor, known for his nuanced performances and effortless charm, embracing the madness and chaos of the Joker is certainly a compelling notion. While Jared Leto’s eventual interpretation has some merits, it’s not hard to imagine Gosling’s portrayal bringing an altogether richer and more complex texture to the archetypal villain.

Decisions like these, however, truly are a testament to Gosling’s commitment to variety and artistic integrity. By prioritising an eclectic array of roles over a superhero franchise’s potential box office allure, Gosling has managed to keep his filmography fresh and tick off some immense directorial talent along the way.

In the end, while Gosling’s Joker remains a fascinating ‘what if’, it also stands as a bold example of an actor choosing a path less trodden. For Gosling, the choice to forego the Joker reflects a commitment to his artistic path. While we’re still waiting to see him apply his skills to a more villainous role, perhaps we can agree that looking back, Ayer’s Suicide Squad probably wouldn’t have been the best time to try it. Watch the clip below and decide for yourself.