Margot Robbie on ‘Barbie’ movie: “The greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen”









With only a few months before the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Margot Robbie has been talking about the massive performances among her co-stars. Although Robbie is working alongside the likes of Will Ferrell and Emma Mackey, she has a particular affinity for Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Ken.

When talking about Gosling’s version of the character, Robbie praised his performance as “the greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen” during an interview with Vogue. Despite the praise, Gosling explained that he was originally hesitant to take on the role, explaining: “Ken wasn’t really on my bucket list. But in fairness, I don’t have a bucket list. So I thought I’d give it a shot”.

During the initial pitch for the story, Gerwig would go on to say that she was fascinated with the idea of how Ken came about as a product in the first place, saying, “Barbie was invented first. Ken was invented after Barbie, to burnish Barbie’s position in our eyes and in the world. That kind of creation myth is the opposite of the creation myth in Genesis”.

This portrayal contrasts Gosling’s past few roles in thrillers such as last year’s The Gray Man and the long-awaited sequel Bladerunner 2049. Barbie is set to hit theatres on July 21st, 2023.