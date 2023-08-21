The iconic movie that inspired Lana Del Rey album ‘Born to Die’









Lana Del Rey famously interweaves her musical tapestry with numerous references to cinema, but amid this fabric, one movie, in particular, stands out for its profound impact on her art. Among the classics, there exists one cinematic release that resonated deeply enough to leave an imprint on her album Born to Die.

Much of Del Rey’s work includes references to film, such as the lyrics to ‘Body Electric’, which reference Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and John Wayne and Marilyn Monroe, who are subsequently portrayed in her short film Tropico. In fact, movies mean so much to Del Rey that she even wanted to focus on screenwriting for a period of time.

Del Rey has discussed her affinity for film scores countless times, holding a special appreciation for Nino Rota’s compositions in The Godfather and Giorgio Moroder’s creations for reimagining Cat People. The singer also named a beloved gem from the 1990s cinematic landscape – Thomas Newman’s tapestry for American Beauty, which holds a firm place in her heart. Reflecting on her initial encounter with the film, Del Rey recollected how the score seamlessly welcomed the audience: “I remember the first time I saw the film, the score is the first thing you hear,” she said. “I loved it”.

Del Rey’s love for American Beauty didn’t stop at mere admiration, though; she actually drew inspiration from the film within her own work. “I started working [on Born to Die] with this kid from London, Justin Parker,” she said, “He sort of wrote a lot of the chords on the record. And then I was looking for a producer to tie everything together, sonically, and Emile [Haynie] was perfect, because, musically, we’re on the same path.”

She continued: “We love mixing the light and the dark together, and I was in love with his beats … he understood what I meant when I was talking about wanting a mix of a sound similar to Thomas Newman’s American Beauty score, mixed with a [Bruce] Springsteen, summertime sadness feel. And everything came together… Sonically, I always knew exactly what I wanted.”

The link between American Beauty and Born to Die is clear. The former exudes darkness intertwined with sensuality, mirroring the thematic undertones prevalent in Del Rey’s musical palette. This is further echoed by the sounds unfurled within the album, mirroring the essence of Thomas Newman’s score. Despite Del Rey’s inclination to draw upon antiquated pop culture, the ‘90s garnered prominence in Born to Die, which was largely attributed to the resonant influence of American Beauty.

The inspirational source proved fruitful, as Born to Die reached number two on the Billboard 200 chart in 2012. Its enduring presence on the chart, spanning an impressive 379 weeks, attests to the album’s profound resonance and resounding commercial triumph. A spectacle of grand proportions, Born to Die owes a significant debt to the influence of American Beauty. Born to Die would indeed have been significantly distinct without the profound touchstone of such a culturally and commercially significant addition to cinema.