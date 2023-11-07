The iconic group Keith Richards criticised as “kid stuff”

As the lead guitarist of The Rolling Stones, Keith Richards has more right than most to be critical of other artists. After all, he’s been a key component in one of the world’s most influential bands for over 60 years, with a wealth of material that confirms his standing.

It is this outspoken nature that has made Richards one of the most fascinating figures in rock music, as alongside his musical efforts and formerly hell-raising lifestyle, this tendency to be somewhat prickly has added another string to his cultural bow. From slamming his contemporaries to new acts, Richards has never been afraid to speak his mind on the work of others and has provided many notable accounts because of it.

One of his most prominent critiques is of Britpop heroes, Oasis, a band that Richards refused to believe the hype in. He once labelled the Manchester group “crap” before adding: “These guys are just obnoxious. Grow up and then come back and see if you can hang.”

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg, with Richards’ statements stretching so far that he’s even commented on a variety of groups that, at first glance, fans would have thought were so far removed from his own sphere that he wouldn’t feel compelled to comment on them. Yet, this is Keith Richards, and he will critique whoever and whenever he wants.

On the eve of The Rolling Stones’ 1969 American tour, Richards sat down for an interview with Ritchie York, and in the chat, he provided a long list of comments on other artists. Whether it be the likes of Blood, Sweat & Tears, Jethro Tull or The Band, none were safe from his gaze that day.

He even provided a reading of one of the year’s most exciting bands, Led Zeppelin, a group who burst onto the scene with two albums in 1969. Whilst praising their guitarist Jimmy Page, he did caveat it by criticising frontman Robert Plant, saying that after listening to their first album several times, “the guy’s voice started to get on my nerves”. This was not the last time The Rolling Stones guitarist would air his thoughts on Led Zeppelin, either.

That wasn’t all, though, and later in the conversation, Richards provided his most surprising comment. Strangely, he included a couple of brief but damning critiques of the most prominent band of brothers the UK has ever known, The Bee Gees. Whilst they weren’t the disco heroes that would make them global icons at this point, in 1969, the brothers Gibb had already released six albums and found themselves in a baroque pop space. Regardless, Richards was having none of it, slamming the Gibbs for being in “their own little fantasy world” where all they discuss is “kid stuff”.