The huge Sylvester Stallone opportunity Sigourney Weaver turned down









Sigourney Weaver has made a lasting impact in Hollywood, particularly for her ground-breaking role as Ripley in the Alien series. Her portrayal showcased a powerful and independent female action hero, paving the way for many to follow. Despite her substantial influence, she often felt undervalued compared to her male peers.

Throughout her career, she voiced her frustration at not being fully recognised as an action star because of her gender. Diversifying her roles, Weaver starred in a wide range of films, from Ghostbusters to more dramatic parts like in Copycat, making her difficult to pigeonhole for a less enlightened (and, let’s face it – misogynistic) 20th-century media. Nevertheless, her unique trajectory, crossing multiple genres, showcased her adaptability and range.

Despite her firm dedication to platforming strong women in action roles, Weaver once turned down an offer from Sylvester Stallone to appear in a movie that seemed to promise just that. In a 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she confessed that Stallone had proposed a plot for The Expendables, wherein he and Weaver would play a married couple, and she would lead the film. The idea was an intriguing twist for fans of the franchise, merging Weaver’s indelible and gleaming legacy with Stallone’s action-packed 1980s homage series. However, Weaver said no.

Was her decision influenced by her feelings towards the action genre and its treatment of women? Reflecting on her career, Weaver noted the lack of respect she received, citing a Variety article that acknowledged her box office prowess but dismissed it as a mere anomaly due to her gender.

Furthermore, she pointed out the paradox of her career, saying, “I seem to fall between the cracks. I’m not considered a legitimate action hero because I’m a woman. But I’m not considered in the same category with actresses like Glenn Close and Meryl Streep because I’m an action figure.”

Today, female-led action films are more common, with actors like Angelina Jolie in SALT and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow movie in the Marvel franchise. Acknowledging this shift, Weaver told Yahoo, “The tide is turning, but hasn’t it been a long time coming? I think it’s a long time coming in the real world, too.” Referring to her own role’s legacy, she continued, saying: “Ripley, for the longest time, was so unique in the whole lexicon of film women. And now she’s not. I love that.”

While the real reasons for turning down The Expendables remain speculative, considering Weaver’s sentiments, it might have felt like a step back to appear in what some could view as a gimmicky female spin-off after her significant efforts in promoting strong, independent female leads in action films.