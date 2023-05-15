The Hollywood writers’ strike may be aiding AI takeover









Just a few weeks after Hollywood writers announced their strike, some representatives have wondered whether the lack of content is aiding AI’s rise. The initial writers’ strike began regarding unfair compensation for the writers working on various media outlets.

Though the Writers Guild and various studios haven’t reached an agreement at this time, Creative Media’s Peter Csathy had wondered whether the strike is helping artificial intelligence take over for what writers had done, telling The Wrap, “A failure to reach some agreement right now about the AI elephant in the room doubly decimates writers. Not only are they out of work right now, but the strike likely will accelerate AI’s adoption in Hollywood”.

This comes after big names like Disney and Paramount have mentioned using AI in some capacity to keep their output going in the next few months. While AI was originally thought to be a tool writers could use, some members of the Writers Guild are having second thoughts about using it, with some writers questioning if using AI will lead to them having to rewrite the AI-generated material into something usable.

Artificial intelligence has also worked its way into the music world as well, with Oasis fans getting to hear an AI-generated version of what a new version of their ’90s period would have sounded like. Although writers are still questioning the legitimacy of AI as a creative tool, there has been no progress on either side regarding the strike.