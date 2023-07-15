The Hives’ Pelle Almqvist calls Arctic Monkeys “the only good popular band”









Swedish rockers The Hives are enjoying a new wave of success this year, aided by some well-received support slots for Arctic Monkeys.

The two bands have toured together before, with Arctic Monkeys citing The Hives as a seminal influence over their sound when they were starting out.

“We toured with them in South America about ten years ago and had a great time, so I’m really happy they wanted us back. It’s a really great tour to be on; it’s really fun,” frontman Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist recently told NME.

Adding: “They told us that the first week or month that they started the band, they saw The Hives and The Strokes and that was the thing that really started it off for them.”

He also discussed the brilliance of the band, who have risen to become one of the most successful British guitar bands over the past two decades. “I think Arctic Monkeys are fucking amazing. They’re the only good really popular band – and that’s not easy to do.”

Almqvist’s comments echo the recent claim made by Blur’s Damon Albarn, who said: “The last great guitar band would have been Arctic Monkeys.”

The Sheffield quartet have always had good things to say about The Hives, with Matt Helders telling NME last year, “The Hives were definitely one of the bands that we were all listening to when we first started our band.”

“We’ve played a few shows around the world with them before, and they are always so much fun to watch. It’s always such a good feeling when you’re excited to see the band that’s on before you.”