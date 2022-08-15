The hilarious way Carrie Fisher wanted her death to be reported









There are many reasons why Carrie Fisher is coveted as one of the most iconic actors of her day. One of the most prominent A-listers to speak up for women’s rights in the film industry, during the peak of her powers she was flying the flag of what became the ‘Me Too’ movement long before it sprung into action.

An unstoppable force, Fisher consistently showed that women are not to be messed with in the industry, setting a great example that people are still learning from today.

It is fitting that Fisher’s most famous role came in the form of one of cinema’s ultimate female icons, Princess Leia in Star Wars, as in terms of character, the two are practically indistinguishable. Outside of her work in George Lucas’s original trilogy, she also featured in a range of other classics such as 1975s Shampoo and 1980s The Blues Brothers, showing that she could tackle any genre with ease.

Despite how easy it is to heap praise on Fisher’s work as an actor, it was her personality that truly made her an icon. There is numerous evidence that confirms her as one of the most gregarious Hollywood legends in history, as she invariably used her position to support just causes. Added to this brilliance is that Fisher had many captivating stories to tell, and her 2008 memoir Wishful Drinking is one of the best and most hilarious in existence.

Reflecting just how great of a character she was, Wishful Drinking contains an anecdote involving George Lucas and a comment he made one day to her that made such an impression that she wanted it to be included in her obituary.

“Anyway, George comes up to me the first day of filming and he takes one look at the dress and says, ‘You can’t wear a bra under that dress. ‘So, I say, ‘Okay, I’ll bite. Why?'” Fisher recalled. “And he says, ‘Because… there’s no underwear in space.'”

She continued this incredibly 1970s account: “I promise you this is true, and he says it with such conviction too! Like he had been to space and looked around and he didn’t see any bras or panties or briefs anywhere.”

The Star Wars star concluded: “Now, George came to my show when it was in Berkeley. He came backstage and explained why you can’t wear your brassiere in other galaxies, and I have a sense you will be going to outer space very soon, so here’s why you cannot wear your brassiere, per George. So, what happens is you go to space and you become weightless. So far so good, right? But then your body expands??? But your bra doesn’t- so you get strangled by your own bra. Now I think that this would make a fantastic obit- so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”

